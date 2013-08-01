Do you want to learn useful Russian words? Then watch our vocabulary videos, In this video you'll find the name of the most usual animals you can find in a farm.

This is the vocabulary used for this video: ферма: farm курица: chicken / hen петух: rooster цыплёнок: chick корова: cow бык: bull индейка: turkey овца: sheep лошадь: horse осёл: donkey свинья: pig кролик: rabbit утка: duck гусь: goose коза: goat