Increase you Russian vocabulary with our videos. You don't need to travel to Russia to learn new words, you can watch them here!

The topic of this video is: home appliances in Russian This is the vocabulary used for this video: refrigerator: холодильник freezer: морозильник blender: блендер coffee machine: кофеварка kettle: чайник toaster: тостер stove: плита microwave: микроволновка dishwasher: посудомоечная машина washing machine: стиральная машина iron: утюг vacuum cleaner: пылесос television set: телевизор DVD player: DVD-плеер radio: радио