Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 248 times
Increase you Russian vocabulary with our videos. You don't need to travel to Russia to learn new words, you can watch them here!
The topic of this video is: home appliances in Russian This is the vocabulary used for this video: refrigerator: холодильник freezer: морозильник blender: блендер coffee machine: кофеварка kettle: чайник toaster: тостер stove: плита microwave: микроволновка dishwasher: посудомоечная машина washing machine: стиральная машина iron: утюг vacuum cleaner: пылесос television set: телевизор DVD player: DVD-плеер radio: радио
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 248 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
RussianForFree
Learn Russian: Asking for directions (you're lost)
Sometimes a map isn't enough to find what you're looking for (a museum, restaurant, train station,...). That&'s why is good to know a few phrases t...
- (1)
- FREE
RussianForFree
Russian vocabulary: Parts of the house
Do you want to learn useful Russian words? Then watch our vocabulary videos, In this video you'll learn the different parts of the house such as wa...
- (0)
- FREE
RussianForFree
Learn Russian: giving directions (someone's lost)
We're going to learn how to help someone that is lost in the city. We have put together useful phrases that you can use to give directions in Russi...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
SALE
StartEducation
New GCSE Grades. Comparison with current grades.
This poster compares the current GCSE grades (A -G) with the new grading system (9 - 1). Suitable as a poster around school or a hand out for staff...
- (0)
- 10% off$5.63$5.07
SALE
Olynj
Flashcards FRUITS and VEGETABLES in English Russian and Spanish
Flashcards in English Russian and Spanish This packet includes the following: Flashcards containing the words: VEGETABLES: cucumber, tomato, potato...
- (0)
- 25% off$2.82$2.11
SALE
Olynj
Present perfect tense (presentation)
The use of the present perfect tense
- (1)
- 25% off$4.23$3.17
Updated resources
SALE
StartEducation
New GCSE Grades. Comparison with current grades.
This poster compares the current GCSE grades (A -G) with the new grading system (9 - 1). Suitable as a poster around school or a hand out for staff...
- (0)
- 10% off$5.63$5.07
BUNDLE SALE
Olynj
GRAMMAR BUNDLE
GRAMMAR BUNDLE (intermediate)
- 14 Resources
- 25% off$28.17$21.13
BUNDLE SALE
Olynj
Grammar exercises
Grammar exercises :Irregular Verbs, Articles "a-an-the", Great Present Simple Set, HAVE GOT or HAS GOT, HE SHE IT, I have got.. Who has got?, Linki...
- 16 Resources
- 25% off$29.58$22.19