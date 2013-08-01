Do you want to learn useful Russian words? Then watch our vocabulary videos. Now we're going to learn the name of insects and other small animals.

This is the vocabulary used for this video: насекомое: insect муха: fly комар: mosquito пчела: bee оса: wasp муравей: ant паук: spider жук: beetle стрекоза: dragonfly сороконожка: centipede гусеница: caterpillar бабочка: butterfly божья коровка: ladybird кузнечик: grasshopper сверчок: cricket