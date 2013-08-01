Let's learn some new words with our series of vocabulary videos. This time we&'re going to learn how to call some objects we can find in our bedroom.

These are the words that you can find in this video: bedroom: спальня curtain: штора shelf: полка bed: кровать mattress: матрас pillow: подушка sheet: простыня blanket: одеяло rug: коврик night table: тумбочка lamp: лампа alarm clock: будильник wardrobe: шкаф pyjamas: пижама monster: монстр