We always bring you useful videos where you'll learn new words to increase your vocabulary. Today we&'re going to learn how to say in Russian different ages of a person, from baby to old. These are the words youé';ll see in this video:

person: человек people: люди child: ребёнок children: дети boy: мальчик girl: девочка teenager: подросток adult: взрослый man: мужчина woman: женщина old man: старик old woman: старуха pregnant: беременная relative: родственник alien: инопланетянин