The topic of this video is: vegetables in Russian This is the vocabulary used for this video: vegetables: овощи beans: фасоль cabbage: капуста carrot: морковь garlic: чеснок onion: лук lettuce: салат mushroom: гриб pepper: перец potatoes: картофель tomato: помидор peas: горох cucumber: огурец aubergine / eggplant: баклажан cauliflower: цветная капуста