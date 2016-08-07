Mystery Box Design Challenge is an engaging way to integrate engineering challenges into your classroom. Students select a random design challenge related to the Earth. Students build a prototype out of only the materials available in their mystery box. Students write a paragraph about explaining the problem and how their design solves the problem. The challenges can take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour.



Mystery Box Design Challenge – Earth Day can be used individually or in small groups. Use as a warm-up, at activity centers, for differentiation, or as an entire class lesson. There are 6 challenges included in this guide, enough to fill your Earth Day celebration. Stretch your students minds and engineering skills with these fun activities.



The activities here are part of a full year of design challenges available in the S.T.E.M. Engineering Design Challenge: Mystery Box (Full Year)





Included in this FREE Guide

- 6 Ready-to-use design problems for students

- Student handouts including directions and write-up template

- Teacher's guide with step-by-step instructions for multiple ways to use

- Suggestions for extensions