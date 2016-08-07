Free
Downloaded 76 times
Viewed 119 times
Mystery Box Design Challenge is an engaging way to integrate engineering challenges into your classroom. Students select a random design challenge related to the Earth. Students build a prototype out of only the materials available in their mystery box. Students write a paragraph about explaining the problem and how their design solves the problem. The challenges can take anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour.
Mystery Box Design Challenge – Earth Day can be used individually or in small groups. Use as a warm-up, at activity centers, for differentiation, or as an entire class lesson. There are 6 challenges included in this guide, enough to fill your Earth Day celebration. Stretch your students minds and engineering skills with these fun activities.
The activities here are part of a full year of design challenges available in the S.T.E.M. Engineering Design Challenge: Mystery Box (Full Year)
Included in this FREE Guide
- 6 Ready-to-use design problems for students
- Student handouts including directions and write-up template
- Teacher's guide with step-by-step instructions for multiple ways to use
- Suggestions for extensions
Free
Downloaded 76 times
Viewed 119 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
What is sustainability part 2 (focus on the fashion industry)
- (0)
- $4.23
What is sustainability? Part 1 (a look at the fashion industry)
- (0)
- $4.23
Tes Guide to Stem
- (0)
- $8.44
New resources
Solidworks Projects
- (1)
- FREE
Energy Generation and Storage - Fossil Fuels, Coal, Gas, and Oil
- (1)
- $7.04
Rendering Unit booklet. 5 lessons Includes keywords, assessment and feedback
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
PLASTICS - GCSE Resistant Materials/Product Design/Design and Technology
- (1)
- $4.23
What is sustainability part 2 (focus on the fashion industry)
- (0)
- $4.23
What is sustainability? Part 1 (a look at the fashion industry)
- (0)
- $4.23