No prep! Just print and go!
Spanish: La Salud / Health / Visiting the Doctor / Al Doctor
2 communicative activities to get your kids up and out of their seats and speaking Spanish with at least 16 different classmates! These are called "Walking Questionnaires" or "People Searches" by some teachers.
Students will ask each other the questions provided on the game boards in order to obtain answers and signatures from their classmates to complete the boards.
This packet contains 2 boards with questions about healthy habits and questions one might as a doctor. These are perfect for Spanish 1-2 while studying units about healthy habits or visiting the doctor.
With the first worksheet, students ask each other about their habits to discover if they're healthy habits or not. ?For example:
¿Cuántas horas duermes usualmente durante la semana escolar?
¿Comes mucha comida buena para la salud?
The second worksheet has (sometimes silly) questions one might ask a doctor or nurse about being health. For example:
¿Cuántas veces al día debo cepillarme los dientes?
¿Necesito ir al gimnasio para hacer ejercicio?
¿Si tengo hambre, que debo hacer?
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
