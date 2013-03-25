Salvador Dali, his sourced artist quotes on painting art and his eccentric life style with his wife Gala.
Dali's collected quotes give important art stories to students and older pupils. But also for teachers in art education; they get information directly from the artist himself, acting and reflecting his ideas in and against the artistic scene of Surrealism.
Dali was a highly imaginative painter-artist with a strong affinity for the Surreal, the unusual and the grandiose, which were all adored and expressed in Surrealism. These were also the characteristic elements Dali expressed in his paintings as well as in his personal life. He was indeed a famous artist of Surrealism - probably the most famous, despite he broke with it very obstinately.
Included are short biography notes and life facts on Salvador Dali and some useful art links for images of his Surrealist painting art. But on Wikipedia you find them much more extended.
- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 25, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Art and design / Analysing art
- Art and design / Art forms and skills
- Art and design / Art history
- Art and design / Art movements
- Art and design / Artists and artefacts
- Art and design / Elements of art
- Cross-curricular topics / Famous people
- Philosophy and ethics
- World languages / Spanish / Culture
- World languages / Spanish / Culture / Visual arts and architecture
