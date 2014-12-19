This is a worksheet which plots Santa's Journey around the world. The children must work out what the temperature was in each city he visited by usinh a line graph. There are some thermometers to colour in and an extension activity with a map and some questions. Have Added a pdf in case you have format issues.

Created: Dec 19, 2014

