A book written by a High School ELA teacher that includes actionable strategies, lessons, practice questions, and test tips for both the new SAT and the ACT test. The book focuses on the Reading, Grammar, and Writing sections of both tests. The book teaches reading strategies including Vocabulary strategies for SAT and ACT passages including timing strategies and guess answer strategies. The book includes grammar lessons for the Writing & Language Test in the SAT and the English test in the ACT. The book addresses the essay writing for the ACT and SAT with writing tips and essay outlines for each.
The book can be used to supplement reading strategy lessons for ELA assessments.
The book can be used to supplement Grammar and Writing lessons.
The book can be used to private tutor students for SAT and ACT test
About this resource
Info
Created: Jan 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
