I used this as a revision aid for my year 6 class, taking questions from a practice paper and turning them into a quiz. The children really enjoyed it and were really shocked when I told them that they were SATs questions, I think it gave them an extra push and a little boost of confidence just when they needed it!\nThere are a couple of L6 questions in there too as an extension.

Created: May 12, 2013

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

Grammar Quiz

