Here is the lesson about drawing and interpreting scatter graphs. The PPT is design to prompt student to think about the relationship between variables. It explores all type of relationship between variables and highlights what correlation is formed between the variables. The lesson is also have some practice questions for students to try and for teacher to assess understating. The worksheet starts with easy questions and gets harder as students make progress.
Created: Jan 17, 2016
Anish1984
