Very detailed workbook with description and evaluation of biological and psychological explanations and treatment s for schizophrenia.
Can be used as a workbook or revision guide.
Is far more detailed than most entry level textbooks and information is structures so it is easy to use in essays.
Contains essay planning advice and guidance and part example essays.
Topic areas
1. Clinical characteristics of schizophrenia (potential 8 mark description question)
Positive symptoms
Negative symptoms
Subtypes of schizophrenia
2. Biological explanations of schizophrenia
Dopamine hypothesis
Neural network hypothesis
Diathesis stress hypothesis
3. Psychological explanations of schizophrenia
Bateson’s double bind hypothesis of schizophrenia
Expressed emotion
4. Biological treatments for schizophrenia
Drug therapy
ECT
Biofeedback (optional not covered in lesson, future direction)
5. Psychological treatments for schizophrenia (
Art therapy
Family therapy
About this resource
Info
Created: Dec 1, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
