Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 2 times
Viewed 1 times
Having been inspired by Rachel Hawkes's 'textploitation' work, I am trying to get pupils to focus on improving their reading skills.\nI don&'t allow pupils to use a dictionary in this lesson and they do respond well to the challenge of working out the meaning of new words and phrases. The pupils are then encouraged to use the new vocabulary in their own extended writing and presentations.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 2 times
Viewed 1 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 11, 2013
Updated: Oct 15, 2015
This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .
Other resources by this author
sloney
KS4 Success Criteria
This sheet is printed and laminated for students to refer to when producing extended work at GCSE.\nThe students thought of a lot of the examples i...
- (0)
- FREE
sloney
School Reading Skills
Having been inspired by Rachel Hawkes's 'textploitation' work, I am trying to get pupils to focus on improving their reading skills.\nI don&'t allo...
- (0)
- FREE
sloney
KS3 German - Cro Bye Bye
Activity looking at lyrics in the Pandarapper's track Bye Bye.\nI played the song through with the lyrics slide first and students had to guess at ...
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
CrookedSteeple
Hallo, wie geht's?
Powerpoint introducing various ways of greeting people in German and how to answer the question 'wie geht's?'. Includes listening exercise.
- (8)
- $5.63
hasslethehog
KS3 German: Mein Haus (with NEW reading activity)
Lesson introducing rooms in the house, including a guessing-game for the starter, a match-up, a reading activity, battleships for speaking practice...
- (13)
- $5.63
BUNDLE
jer520
Schnecke (Snail in German) Vocabulary Bundle
19 Schnecke Snail games on German vocabulary. £76 value.
- 19 Resources
- $61.98
New resources
nilex
Quiz quiz trade cards for internet activities with gern and nicht gern and frequency phrases
Quiz quiz trade cards for internet activities with gern and nicht gern and frequency phrases
- (2)
- FREE
cgazzal
Pets in German.
This resource introduces 14 pets with a range of practice activities. It introduces the question ‘Hast du ein Haustier?’ and a range of possible an...
- (1)
- FREE
nilex
Simple relative pronouns for Y7
A quick and simple worksheet to help German beginners write simple sentences using relative pronouns. Fits in after family and description topics.
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
TaraJacquelinePreston
Internationaler Frauentag
Gleichberechtigung der Frau - A video comprehension on the history of women’s equality in German. I have provided a sheet of relevant vocabulary re...
- (0)
- FREE
LivelyLearning
GERMAN SEPARABLE VERBS REVISION WORKBOOKS
SPRING SAVINGS! A GROUP OF TES AUTHORS IS OFFERING A RANGE OF RESOURCES AT SUPER SPRING SAVER PRICES - HAVE A LOOK HERE: https://www.tes.com/resour...
- (2)
- $4.23
LivelyLearning
PRIMARY GERMAN TIME QUARTER TO & PAST
PERFECT FOR DEVELOPING LANGUAGE SKILLS AS WELL AS PRACTISING HOW TO TELL THE TIME IN GERMAN - QUARTER TO AND QUARTER PAST THE HOUR - IDEAL FOR YOUN...
- (1)
- $3.52