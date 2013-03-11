Having been inspired by Rachel Hawkes's 'textploitation' work, I am trying to get pupils to focus on improving their reading skills.\nI don&'t allow pupils to use a dictionary in this lesson and they do respond well to the challenge of working out the meaning of new words and phrases. The pupils are then encouraged to use the new vocabulary in their own extended writing and presentations.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Schule texts activity.pptx
  • Schule texts exercises.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Mar 11, 2013

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

Lesson Plan

pptx, 405 KB

Schule texts activity

Worksheet

doc, 575 KB

Schule texts exercises

Report a problem

This resource is designed for US teachers. View UK version .

Categories & Grades