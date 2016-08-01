This resource includes 3 adapted books - all school themed! These books are a great way practice identifying the attributes of color, preposition, location, attributes, and sequencing in a fun, seasonal way! These books are perfect for back to school!



The 3 books included:



Let's Get Ready for School: This great book targets sequencing at the foundational level. Students will sequencing school supplies onto the desk and there is a page to assess memory skills at the end!



Pack Up the Backpack: Work on identifying groups of items based on color. The movement of the pieces also targets fine motor skills!



What's on the Desk?: Students will work on the tricky skill of counting by putting the specified amount of items on the desk. This book also teaches school supply vocabulary!



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.