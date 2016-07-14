A great way to learn school vocabulary and draw at the same time!



On the first sheet students complete compound word, suffix and root word activities.

On the second sheet students will sketch the pictures of the vocabulary words listed.

On the third sheet students will use at least 10 of the school vocabulary sketches to create a school collage.



School Vocabulary Bonus Sheet included!

Also great for ESL, ELL and Special Ed.!



5 pages.