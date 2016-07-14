A great way to learn school vocabulary and draw at the same time!

On the first sheet students complete compound word, suffix and root word activities.
On the second sheet students will sketch the pictures of the vocabulary words listed.
On the third sheet students will use at least 10 of the school vocabulary sketches to create a school collage.

School Vocabulary Bonus Sheet included!
Also great for ESL, ELL and Special Ed.!

5 pages.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • School-Vocabulary-Activities--Sketch-and-Collage.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 1 MB

School-Vocabulary-Activities--Sketch-and-Collage

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades