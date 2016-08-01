Science concepts can be difficult to target at the foundation level. Use these fun and engaging adapted books to teach basic science themes. Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one-on-one work time.
This packet contains 5 Adapted Books!
- Living vs. Non-Living
- Guess the Body Parts
- My Habitat, My Home
- Get Those Plants Growing
- Landforms
Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!
US Standards addressed: Next Generation Science Standards Alignment
NGSS.K-LS1: Use observations to describe patterns of what plants and animals (including humans) need to survive.
NGSS.K-LS1.C: Organization for Matter and Energy Flow in organisms
NGSS.K-ESS3-1. Use a model to represent the relationship between the needs of different plants or animals (including humans) and the places they live.
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the Next Generation Science Standards Alignment addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
British Science Week KS1 and KS2 Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $14.07
Human Life Cycles - Complete Science Lesson
- (0)
- $8.45
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
New resources
Topical Science Update - September
- (1)
- FREE
Year 5 National Curriculum Science Passport
- (1)
- $5.63
Year 6 National Curriculum Science Passport
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Bundle
- 11 Resources
- $60.15
Animal Life Cycles Complete Unit Lesson Plans
- (0)
- $4.23
British Science Week KS1 and KS2 Bundle
- 9 Resources
- $14.07