Science concepts can be difficult to target at the foundation level. Use these fun and engaging adapted books to teach basic science themes. Use for independent work tasks, homework, or one-on-one work time.



This packet contains 5 Adapted Books!

- Living vs. Non-Living

- Guess the Body Parts

- My Habitat, My Home

- Get Those Plants Growing

- Landforms



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



US Standards addressed: Next Generation Science Standards Alignment

NGSS.K-LS1: Use observations to describe patterns of what plants and animals (including humans) need to survive.



NGSS.K-LS1.C: Organization for Matter and Energy Flow in organisms



NGSS.K-ESS3-1. Use a model to represent the relationship between the needs of different plants or animals (including humans) and the places they live.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the Next Generation Science Standards Alignment addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.