reading and math skills while expanding vocabulary and world knowledge! This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.
File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store! You could also use these as cut and paste activities to target fine motor skills!
File folder activities included are:
- Match Science Equipment
- Match Simple Machines
- Match Graphs
- Match Planets
- Match Body Parts
- Match Organs
- Match Animals to Habitat
- Sort Living and Non-Living
- Sort Solids and Liquids
- Sort Hot and Cold
- Sequence the Plant Life Cycle
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4
Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3
Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.
Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum. Aligned to Next Generation Science Standards.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
