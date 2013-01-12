Free
L5+ and Includes a nice practical that can be done outside of a laboratory. Students use a basic reaction between vinegar and bicarbonate of soda to investigate the particle theory of air.\n\nSupported by great video resource from BBC Christmas lectures and for progression links to SOLO taxonomy and Literacy Steps (STEM Centre).\n\n\nPlease feedback any suggestions of improvements. You can also follow me on @boostprogress
