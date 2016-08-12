Scientific Notation: Using expressions with numbers expressed in scientific notation: Practice and Review is a great way to practice, review and assess student understanding of scientific notation (CCSS 8.EE.A.4, 8.EE.A.3). One set of cards has expressions. The other set has the expressions simplified. Students match the expression to the simplified form through scavenger hunts, games, and more. Answer key, interactive notebook-sized cards and large cards, and suggested uses included. My students LOVE these.
See how I use these and other matching cards in the two part series on practice and review on the blog.
SAVE in the 8th Grade EE Practice and Review Bundle Part 1
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center with other activities
- Host a scientific notation scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game of scientific notation matching
- Play the classic game of concentration using the cards to make matches
A great addition to your 8th grade math review and practice and for differentiation.
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- Set of interactive notebook problem and matching cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 12, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 27%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Amazing Code Breaking, Problem Solving Ofsted Maths Lesson!
- (23)
- 15% off$8.45$7.18
Requested Bundle - Year Four Autumn and Spring Notebook Files following WRMs
- 8 Resources
- $57.76
GCSE Maths - 40 Q & A - Division by 10, 100, 1000 questions with worked answers
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
Spring Block: Y6 Block1 Decimals Smart and PPT following ORDER of White Rose (WRM)
- (4)
- $7.04
Infinite Questions - Taster
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas Themed Maths Fluency
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Converting Recurring Decimals into Fractions (GCSE Revision)
- (7)
- FREE
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Worded Questions)
- (0)
- FREE
Y6 Maths SATs Revision (Decimal Arithmetic)
- (1)
- FREE