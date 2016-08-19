Free
Grade the answer sheets for multiple choice tests faster with the Magic Scoring Machine! Here's how!
1. Just punch a hole for each correct answer.
2. Lay the Magic Scoring Machine on top of a student’s answer sheet.
3. To correct a student’s error, make a dot with a marker through the hole.
Bubble sheets for students are included.
Watch the 12 second video at www.magicscoringmachine.com
Use the Magic Scoring Machine for tests, quizzes, standardized exam practice, mid-terms, and final exams with up to 100 questions.
• Save time!
• Grade tests more accurately!
• Say good-bye to tedious, eye-straining scoring!
• Return tests to your students sooner, giving them instant feedback!
A multiple choice test might take a little more time to create, but it is so much faster to score. And reusing the test will save you time scoring year after year!
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
