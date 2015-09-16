(Greg Reid has written two Computing text books for the Scottish education system. His resources are used in thousands of schools all over the world.)
Computational Thinking (learning to think in a logical/problem solving way) is the buzz word in the teaching of programming. By teaching students to predict the outcome of small pieces of code they naturally become better at building their own programs.
Although this homework uses Scratch program code, the code is simply a vehicle to ask the questions and the homework may be used with students who have never seen Scratch.
Permission has been granted by the Scratch team to uses images of Scratch code.
Have fun. My students loved these!
Previously downloaded 30,000 times on a few websites comments have included:
"Thanks, these look like really good examples and introduce code in a fun and engaging way."
"Very useful. I'll use for a Maths class as well."
"Great examples to understand code. Thank you for sharing it."
