In this video from University College London we watch as Astrobiologist Dr Claire Cousins (UCL/Birkbeck Centre for Planetary Sciences) conducts her most recent fieldwork in Iceland. She formed part of a team who were surveying a remote field site that emulates the conditions on Mars millions of years ago. Dr Cousins is applying her field site research to the search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars through contributing to the design of instruments on the ESA's ExoMars rover.