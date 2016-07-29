540 puzzles for addition, subtraction, and multiplication!
This packet contains seasonal puzzles for fall, winter, and spring for math facts for digits 0 - 10. There are 10 sets of 6 puzzles each for the following operations: addition, subtraction, and multiplication. There are complete sets of 180 puzzles for each season! 540 puzzles total!! This packet will last you the whole year! Comes complete with label/directions for each set of puzzles if you will be storing in a baggie or container.
It is essential to include hands-on learning into any curriculum. I use these with my students with autism who benefit from the use of manipulatives to practice math facts. They love these! It makes math instruction more fun and interactive. Great for centers! After they do the puzzle they write the equations on a piece of paper to turn in!
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
Other resources by this author
Visual Math Activities for Children with Autism
- (1)
- $8.50
Plural Bingo {Regular Plurals, Irregular Plurals, & Combo}
- (2)
- $5.50
I Spy - Animals {an Adapted Book Series for Children with Autism}
- (0)
- $8.50
Popular paid resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Shopping sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
Christmas Songs:- Dance along to Xmas songs!
- (1)
- FREE
EHCP application checklist and evidence gathering
- (1)
- $2.82
easy vehicles tasks for SEND pupils
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Macbeth (Adapted) Presentation - Act 1
- (0)
- $3.52
Harmony Day Resources
- (0)
- FREE
Transport sentence buliding using colourful semantics
- (0)
- $2.82