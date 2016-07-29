540 puzzles for addition, subtraction, and multiplication!



This packet contains seasonal puzzles for fall, winter, and spring for math facts for digits 0 - 10. There are 10 sets of 6 puzzles each for the following operations: addition, subtraction, and multiplication. There are complete sets of 180 puzzles for each season! 540 puzzles total!! This packet will last you the whole year! Comes complete with label/directions for each set of puzzles if you will be storing in a baggie or container.



It is essential to include hands-on learning into any curriculum. I use these with my students with autism who benefit from the use of manipulatives to practice math facts. They love these! It makes math instruction more fun and interactive. Great for centers! After they do the puzzle they write the equations on a piece of paper to turn in!