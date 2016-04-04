Secrets of War, Weapons of War: Chemical & Biological Weapons - w/ World War II info lesson



Secrets of War, Weapons of War: Chemical & Biological Weapons



Finally watch: Secrets Of War, Weapons Of War 05 Chemical & Biological Weapons

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOxT1z2BLxQ

1. Who and when was Baculum / anthrax used? Why? Effects?





2. What problems could using human genes have for people?





3. What did ancients used to kill chemically/biologically?





4. Why did some rulers/ general argue against biological/chemical warfare?





5. What did Fritz Heider create? What did it do? For whom?





6. Late in 1915, what biological agents were used in War? How was it used? What effect did it have on people?







7. What was Mustard Gas? How was it used? What was the result?







8. What happened at the Geneva Convention? What did the treaty do? What did it not do?







9. What did the Italians do against the Ethiopians in 1935? What was the response?







10. How did Churchill feel about chemical warfare?







11. How did Hitler feel about chemical warfare? Describe his use of chemical / Biological/psychological warfare







12. What weapon did Germany have that we did not know about?





13. What Japanese chemical weapon was used? What were the origins? Results?









