Secrets of War, Weapons of War: Chemical & Biological Weapons - w/ World War II info lesson
Secrets of War, Weapons of War: Chemical & Biological Weapons Period____
Finally watch: Secrets Of War, Weapons Of War 05 Chemical & Biological Weapons
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oOxT1z2BLxQ
1. Who and when was Baculum / anthrax used? Why? Effects?
2. What problems could using human genes have for people?
3. What did ancients used to kill chemically/biologically?
4. Why did some rulers/ general argue against biological/chemical warfare?
5. What did Fritz Heider create? What did it do? For whom?
6. Late in 1915, what biological agents were used in War? How was it used? What effect did it have on people?
7. What was Mustard Gas? How was it used? What was the result?
8. What happened at the Geneva Convention? What did the treaty do? What did it not do?
9. What did the Italians do against the Ethiopians in 1935? What was the response?
10. How did Churchill feel about chemical warfare?
11. How did Hitler feel about chemical warfare? Describe his use of chemical / Biological/psychological warfare
12. What weapon did Germany have that we did not know about?
13. What Japanese chemical weapon was used? What were the origins? Results?
About this resource
Info
Created: Apr 4, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
- (0)
- $6.00
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
- (0)
- $6.00
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
Quiz Selection
- 11 Resources
- $28.16
Christmas DIRT Worksheet Bundle!
- 5 Resources
- $7.03
GCSE Islam Bundle
- 6 Resources
- $14.07
New resources
ALL YEAR 7 AND 8 HISTORY LESSONS IN ONE BIG BUNDLE!
- 7 Resources
- $12.68
PEE mobile sheet
- (1)
- FREE
certificate of achievement
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Quiz Selection
- 11 Resources
- $28.16
International Women's Day Assembly/Lesson Plan adaptable to Key stage 3, 4 or 5
- (0)
- FREE
Edexcel - 2018 predicted papers - DISCOUNT BUNDLE
- 7 Resources
- $9.86