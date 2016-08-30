Sectionalism: Andrew Jackson- Extending Power to the Common Man: Was her Democratic? Lesson Plan

contains DBQ and Guided Worksheet

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • entending-power-common-man-and-spoils-system-dbq.docx
  • Worksheet-for-DBQ-extending-power.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 30, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

docx, 902 KB

entending-power-common-man-and-spoils-system-dbq

Lesson Plan

docx, 19 KB

Worksheet-for-DBQ-extending-power

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades