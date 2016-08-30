Sectionalism in US: Territories open to Slavery: 1820-1854
Missouri Compromise, The Compromise of 1850, Kansas Nebraska Act
Map Skills
Handout
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 30, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Geography / Geography skills
- Geography / Geography skills / Maps
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Civil wars
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Empires and colonialism
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Independence movements
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Monarchs and world leaders
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Political revolutions
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Social history
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
asadler79
Volcanoes Full Scheme of Work
I have written this Scheme of Work for y7/8/9 EBSD boys. Can be easily adapted for KS2.
- (27)
- $11.97
lglass165
Geography Matters Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for Y7 Transition Topic into KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82
lglass165
Map Skills Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for Map Skills unit for KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
clmcdonnell
CHANGING PLACES:8. Meanings and representations LONDON
This lesson has been created to address the AQA Geography A-Level specification. It includes; - Starter task - to recap prior learning. - Clear lea...
- (1)
- $4.93
ve209
OCR A Level Geography - Disease Dilemmas - Case Study Tuberculosis in South Africa
For the OCR A Level Geography specification, this series of handouts covers the content needed for the Disease Dilemmas topic - Section 3: How effe...
- (1)
- $9.86
atkinsons
Geography homework booklet - Geography Skills / Maths for Geographers
I've put together a homework booklet focusing on the Maths and Statistics skills needed for the 9-1 GCSE Geography courses. There are 13 different ...
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
lglass165
GIS Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for GIS topic for KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82
lglass165
Geography Matters Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for Y7 Transition Topic into KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82
lglass165
Map Skills Topic Knowledge Organiser
Knowledge Organiser for Map Skills unit for KS3 Geography
- (0)
- $2.82