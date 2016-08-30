Sectionalism Unit: Controversy over States Rights- Lesson Plan
contains PPT, readings, students notes page, activities and more
Define Sovereign:
The Idea: Virginia and Kentucky Resolution:
Cause:
Effect
South Carolina Succeeds?
Spark: Henry Clay’s American System
The Cause: The Tariff of Abominations
South Carolina’s Role: Exposition & Protest 1828
Is it Legal? You decide…
For Succession Against Succession
Robert Hayne Vs. Daniel Webster Debates
Hayne Webster
Nullification by South Carolina
1832 Tariff
Ordinance of Nullification
President Jackson Steps in
Why oppose Nullification
Force Bill
The Compromise Tariff of 1833
Senator Henry Clay Introduced
South Carolina’s Reaction
End Result
List of enumerated powers
