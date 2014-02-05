Uite cum ne mai Rotunjim

Marc Neys (A.K.A. Swoon) writes in a blog post about this video that it grew out of a face-to-face meeting with the author, Romanian poet Doina Ioanid, at the Felix Poetry Festival in Antwerp earlier this year.

After the festival I asked her and her translator Jan Mysjkin if I could make a video of her performance. The images of this piece were taken from ‘Lost landscapes of Detroit’ (Prelinger Archives) and I re-edited them, adding an extra layer of colour and light.

Read more at MovingPoems.com by visiting the link beneath the video.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 5, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades