Uite cum ne mai Rotunjim

Marc Neys (A.K.A. Swoon) writes in a blog post about this video that it grew out of a face-to-face meeting with the author, Romanian poet Doina Ioanid, at the Felix Poetry Festival in Antwerp earlier this year.

After the festival I asked her and her translator Jan Mysjkin if I could make a video of her performance. The images of this piece were taken from ‘Lost landscapes of Detroit’ (Prelinger Archives) and I re-edited them, adding an extra layer of colour and light.

Read more at MovingPoems.com by visiting the link beneath the video.