Free
4.52 customer reviews
Downloaded 147 times
Viewed 1017 times
Small schools from around the country share how they made the important decision to embark on self-review, how they worked with the process and the benefits they can now count upon from using the self-review framework. Becta material made available under the Open Government Licence.
Free
4.52 customer reviews
Downloaded 147 times
Viewed 1017 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 9, 2011
Updated: Mar 29, 2013
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
ICTfromBecta
Using ICT in Secondary MFL
Examples and ideas for using ICT in Secondary MFL. Becta material made available under the Open Government Licence.
- (6)
- FREE
ICTfromBecta
Teaching e-safety at Key Stages 3 and 4
This booklet contains background information, advice and guidance for secondary teachers relating to e-safety issues. Becta material made available...
- (2)
- FREE
ICTfromBecta
Using ICT in Primary Geography
Examples and ideas for using ICT in Primary Geography. Becta material made available under the Open Government Licence.
- (4)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
AliChishti
CHRISTMAS QUIZ 2016 END OF TERM YEAR 2016
PLEASE SEE MY NEW CHRISTMAS END OF TERM QUIZ 2017 :- https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/christmas-quiz-2017-end-of-term-year-2017-11790248 End o...
- (33)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
anthellison
Christmas Quiz 2015 (1hr lesson)
An 8 round Christmas quiz Consists of : Round 1 – Adverts (Guess the 2015 Christmas Advert) Round 2 – Christmas Confectionary Round 3 – Christmas T...
- (98)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
ameliapeelia
Literary Devices Display
Intended to be printed and laminated for a wall display on literary devices. Uses examples from a lot of modern films (lots of Harry Potter!) to ma...
- (71)
- $5.63
New resources
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
ntroon
Bible Stories told in verse
Varied bible stories told in verse. Good for use in collective worship, assemblies, children retelling, RE lessons, etc.
- (1)
- FREE
xxnats1989xx
PSHE: New You Revolution
Lesson focused on students making realistic and manageable New Year's 'Resolutions'.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TandLGuru
When We Two Parted - Lord Byron - Comprehension Activities Booklet!
This 16-page resource booklet contains a wide range of challenging and engaging comprehension activities for use throughout the reading of Lord Byr...
- (0)
- $2.82
Krazikas
Easter Quiz and Fascinating and Fun Easter Facts Presentation - Two Resources for the Price of 1!
Special SpringSavings Offer - Reduced in price from £5 to £3 as part of a group promotion. This resource contains a 100-question PowerPoint quiz an...
- (0)
- $4.23
Krazikas
William Shakespeare - 75 Slide Lesson / Assembly Presentation - Ideal for Shakespeare Week
This resource is a fully editable, colourful, informative and interesting 75-slide assembly / lesson PowerPoint on the life and work of William Sha...
- (0)
- $4.23