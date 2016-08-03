Few movies have captured Dr. Martin Luther King so thoroughly as the Academy Award-winning "Selma," which details the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of the landmark Civil Rights movement Selma-to-Montgomery march for voting rights.



A great movie is one thing, but making it work in class can be another. That's where these Selma Movie Worksheets come in. Providing more than 60 fill-in-the-blank problems based on the movie characters' statements, it makes the movie a lot more accessible to students, helping them understand the people and events far more thoroughly than they otherwise would. Since students need to fill these out as they watch, the movie worksheets not only hold students accountable for paying attention, they also help them learn *more* as they take in the events of Selma in 1965!



---All problems focus in on key terms and phrases that really matter for understanding the Civil Rights era.

---All problems provide students with the name of the character delivering the dialog, so it's much easier to keep track of who is who and who did what!



MORE THAN JUST WORKSHEETS



The Selma Movie Worksheets set also contains a wealth of follow-up prompts that can be used as project assignments, discussion starters, essay topics, or research prompts.



EVER WONDER ABOUT THE HISTORICAL ACCURACY OF A MOVIE SHOWN IN CLASS?



With these Selma Movie Worksheets, the research into historical accuracy is already done for you. Teacher resource materials in the packet include a brief discussion of the main historical issues critics have identified with the movie, as well as helpful links to places online where teachers can learn more if they wish.



In general, however, Selma was praised for its high degree of historical accuracy, which makes it an excellent movie to use in class.



Perfect for Black History Month or Martin Luther King Day, "Selma" would also fit well into any unit on the Civil Rights Movement / 1960s or one that focuses on President Lyndon Baines Johnson.







