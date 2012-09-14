Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Played 4 times
Viewed 161 times
Senegal's artisanal fishermen are experiencing a great increase in catches after the country's government has cancelled the licenses of 29 foreign fishing trawlers in its waters.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Played 4 times
Viewed 161 times
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
GreenTV
The Bio Da Versity Code
Join animal symbologist Robert Penguin and the dashing agent Sophie Minnow as they race to expose the greatest lie ever told. Sure it's just a cart...
- (6)
- FREE
GreenTV
Grocery Store Wars
This intergalactic parody is set "not long ago in a supermarket not so far away". Starring an all edible cast of Cuke Skywalker, Obi Wan Cannoli, a...
- (4)
- FREE
GreenTV
Destination Antarctica
About 30,000 travellers visit Antarctica every year but should we be there at all? Destination Antarctica looks at the wildlife and landscape in on...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
mwmonk
Was China right to save the Giant Panda?
Aim: This is a lesson that introduces the idea of sustainable development by looking at whether China was right or wrong to spend billions of dolla...
- (0)
- $14.09
gesbcs
Ecosystems - Getting Started at GCSE
This set of notes would be the ideal starting point for anyone wanting to deliver lessons for AQA’s 9-1 Geography GCSE topic on Ecosystems. There a...
- (0)
- $7.75
WillsonEducation
Living In The Mountains
Amazingly around 500 million people live on mountains – that’s about a tenth of the Earth’s population. So how do these people learn to live and su...
- (0)
- $9.86
New resources
sheppard2011
'Who's chopping down the TRF and why?' - Rainforest GCSE causes of deforestation
Originally made for Edexcel B GCSE Geog- Batte for the Biosphere topic but can be applied to any syllabus teaching about the causes of deforestatio...
- (1)
- $2.82
laumorrow
Easter Island - Fantastic Places
This can be used as a stand alone lesson about Easter Island or it can be used in the Fantastic places unit of work (also available in my shop). Th...
- (1)
- $4.23
TeacherShelly
The Impact of soil on Agriculture (Design a Farm)
Task was developed for my IGCSE Environmental Management Class. Students must imagine that they are farmers applying for a bank loan to purchase a ...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
mwmonk
Was China right to save the Giant Panda?
Aim: This is a lesson that introduces the idea of sustainable development by looking at whether China was right or wrong to spend billions of dolla...
- (0)
- $14.09
gesbcs
Ecosystems - Getting Started at GCSE
This set of notes would be the ideal starting point for anyone wanting to deliver lessons for AQA’s 9-1 Geography GCSE topic on Ecosystems. There a...
- (0)
- $7.75
WillsonEducation
Living In The Mountains
Amazingly around 500 million people live on mountains – that’s about a tenth of the Earth’s population. So how do these people learn to live and su...
- (0)
- $9.86