September Word Wall and Activities for Back to School!

This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,
please visit my store!


30 word wall cards
22 activities

The following 30 words are included in this packet:
1. September
2. school
3. Back to School
4. school bus
5. teacher
6. backpack
7. scissors
8. computer
9. glue
10. crayons
11. tape
12. paper
13. pencil
14. stapler
15. ruler
16. books
17. paint
18. lunch
19. student (boy)
20. student (girl)
21. desk
22. clock
23. flag
24. eraser
25. calculator
26. globe
27. chalkboard
28. apple
29. Autumn
30. leaves

·.·•Please download the FREE PREVIEW to see the beautiful cards and printables!•·.·

The following 22 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:
* Find the word and check the box.
* Trace the word.
* Find the word and write it.
* Choose words to write a story.
* Use each word to write a complete sentence.
* Rainbow writing.

Only need the Word Wall Cards?,
please visit my store for the Spanish Version!
and
please visit my store for the English Version!



Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida

$4.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 9-SeptemberWordWallActivities_English.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

pdf, 7 MB

9-SeptemberWordWallActivities_English

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades