September Word Wall and Activities for Back to School!
This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,
please visit my store!
30 word wall cards
22 activities
The following 30 words are included in this packet:
1. September
2. school
3. Back to School
4. school bus
5. teacher
6. backpack
7. scissors
8. computer
9. glue
10. crayons
11. tape
12. paper
13. pencil
14. stapler
15. ruler
16. books
17. paint
18. lunch
19. student (boy)
20. student (girl)
21. desk
22. clock
23. flag
24. eraser
25. calculator
26. globe
27. chalkboard
28. apple
29. Autumn
30. leaves
·.·•Please download the FREE PREVIEW to see the beautiful cards and printables!•·.·
The following 22 pages of activities are provided to go along with the Word Wall cards:
* Find the word and check the box.
* Trace the word.
* Find the word and write it.
* Choose words to write a story.
* Use each word to write a complete sentence.
* Rainbow writing.
Only need the Word Wall Cards?,
please visit my store for the Spanish Version!
and
please visit my store for the English Version!
Enjoy! ♥ La Profesora Frida
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish FUTURE Tense Task Cards! 45 Cards! Ink Friendly! (regular & irregular!)
- (0)
- $3.25
Day of the Dead, Día de los Muertos Color By Number Mystery Pictures
- (0)
- $3.25
ASL Colors, Fingerspelling Practice, Interactive Notebook Activities
- (0)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
Rainforest Poetry
- (4)
- $1.41
A Christmas Carol exam preparation - every question possible!
- (0)
- $4.23
Warm up activity. English tenses.
- (0)
- 25% off$4.93$3.70
New resources
STRAIGHT LINES TO CURVED LINES
- (1)
- FREE
Creative Writing - Favourite Day of the Year
- (1)
- FREE
Artificial Intelligence
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Alphabet: Alphabet Practice Workbook Print
- (0)
- $4.23
Alphabet: Alphabet Write and Wipe Mats Print Style
- (0)
- $2.82
GCSE English Language - EXAM REVISION STARTER ACTIVITIES (language analysis)
- (0)
- $2.82