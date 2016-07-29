September Word Wall and Activities for Back to School!
30 word wall cards
22 activities
The following 30 words are included in this packet:
1. September
2. school
3. Back to School
4. school lbus
5. teacher
6. backpack
7. scissors
8. computer
9. glue
10. crayons
11. tape
12. paper
13. pencil
14. stapler
15. ruler
16. books
17. paint
18. lunch
19. student (boy)
20. student (girl)
21. desk
22. clock
23. flag
24. eraser
25. calculator
26. globe
27. chalkboard
28. apple
29. Autumn
30. leaves
