September Word Wall and Activities for Back to School!

This is the English Version of this set. If you are interested in the Spanish Version,
please visit my store to find more!


30 word wall cards
22 activities

The following 30 words are included in this packet:
1. September
2. school
3. Back to School
4. school lbus
5. teacher
6. backpack
7. scissors
8. computer
9. glue
10. crayons
11. tape
12. paper
13. pencil
14. stapler
15. ruler
16. books
17. paint
18. lunch
19. student (boy)
20. student (girl)
21. desk
22. clock
23. flag
24. eraser
25. calculator
26. globe
27. chalkboard
28. apple
29. Autumn
30. leaves

Only need the Word Wall Cards in Spanish?
Please visit my store to find the Spanish Version!

$2.25

Buy nowSave for later
  • 9-SeptemberWordWall_English.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Room Visuals

pdf, 6 MB

9-SeptemberWordWall_English

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades