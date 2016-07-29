September Word Wall and Activities for Back to School!



30 word wall cards

22 activities



The following 30 words are included in this packet:

1. September

2. school

3. Back to School

4. school lbus

5. teacher

6. backpack

7. scissors

8. computer

9. glue

10. crayons

11. tape

12. paper

13. pencil

14. stapler

15. ruler

16. books

17. paint

18. lunch

19. student (boy)

20. student (girl)

21. desk

22. clock

23. flag

24. eraser

25. calculator

26. globe

27. chalkboard

28. apple

29. Autumn

30. leaves



