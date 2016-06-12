Let beginner students feel really good about themselves when they read and completely understand this short story focusing on introducing, describing, and saying where you are from. Then let them try to write a similar paragraph following the model.

My text book also focuses on the difference between nationalities and countries, so I created this practice sheet to accompany the story.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • (Ser---Nationalities).pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 12, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 697 KB

(Ser---Nationalities)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades