Make Shakespeare relevant to your students! These signs will expose your students to 20 of Shakespeare's most well known expressions and idioms. Each contains an expression or idiom, plus the play from which it originates.

This item can also be presented in class as a Power Point presentation. The expression or idiom appears first and then the name of the play comes out on mouse click.

21 pages

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Shakespeare-Quotes-TES-Sue-Summers.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

pptx, 461 KB

Shakespeare-Quotes-TES-Sue-Summers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades