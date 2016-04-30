Making Shakespeare relevant to teenagers TODAY! Using engaging video clips (included) and current topics & issues which are in abundance in Shakespeare's many works but non more than Romeo & Juliet.



This lesson explores the theme of CRIME & THE LAW as presented in Act 1 Scene 1 - 2 of Romeo & Juliet. Pupils are introduced to the theme using engaging video clips from modern films to promote discussion and highlight the relevance of this theme in modern society before leading into guided/group annotation of the relevant scene/theme focus and GCSE style analytical response exploring the themes of Crime & The Law in R & J.