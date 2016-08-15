Your 5th graders will learn to classify triangles and quadrilaterals with these 12 polished, no-prep activities aligned to the Common Core. Sorting polygons by properties will engage your students in higher-order thinking. Watch their geometry skills blossom as they place figures into categories and subcategories. Students will learn to identify the following attributes: parallel, perpendicular, regular, congruent, concave, convex, symmetry, acute angles, right angles, obtuse angles, and vertices. Geometric shapes include equilateral triangle, isosceles triangle, scalene triangle, right triangle, square, rectangle, rhombus, parallelogram, trapezoid, and quadrilateral.



12 ACTIVITIES

• Cut out and sort shapes by property

• Define each type of triangle by analyzing examples

• Define each type of quadrilateral by analyzing examples

• Check off properties of each type of triangle

• Check off properties of each type of quadrilateral

• Draw shapes on flashcards

• List all names for each figure pictured

• Cut out and place triangles on a Venn diagram

• Cut out and place quadrilaterals on a Venn diagram

• Label types of triangles on a Venn diagram

• Label types of quadrilaterals on a Venn diagram

• Draw an animal and identify its geometric properties



Answer keys are included.



ALIGNED TO FIFTH GRADE COMMON CORE STANDARDS

• 5.G.B.3 - Understand that attributes belonging to a category of two-dimensional figures also belong to all subcategories of that category. For example, all rectangles have four right angles and squares are rectangles, so all squares have four right angles.

• 5.G.B.4 - Classify two-dimensional figures in a hierarchy based on properties.



