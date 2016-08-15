Your 5th graders will learn to classify triangles and quadrilaterals with these 12 polished, no-prep activities aligned to the Common Core. Sorting polygons by properties will engage your students in higher-order thinking. Watch their geometry skills blossom as they place figures into categories and subcategories. Students will learn to identify the following attributes: parallel, perpendicular, regular, congruent, concave, convex, symmetry, acute angles, right angles, obtuse angles, and vertices. Geometric shapes include equilateral triangle, isosceles triangle, scalene triangle, right triangle, square, rectangle, rhombus, parallelogram, trapezoid, and quadrilateral.
12 ACTIVITIES
• Cut out and sort shapes by property
• Define each type of triangle by analyzing examples
• Define each type of quadrilateral by analyzing examples
• Check off properties of each type of triangle
• Check off properties of each type of quadrilateral
• Draw shapes on flashcards
• List all names for each figure pictured
• Cut out and place triangles on a Venn diagram
• Cut out and place quadrilaterals on a Venn diagram
• Label types of triangles on a Venn diagram
• Label types of quadrilaterals on a Venn diagram
• Draw an animal and identify its geometric properties
Answer keys are included.
ALIGNED TO FIFTH GRADE COMMON CORE STANDARDS
• 5.G.B.3 - Understand that attributes belonging to a category of two-dimensional figures also belong to all subcategories of that category. For example, all rectangles have four right angles and squares are rectangles, so all squares have four right angles.
• 5.G.B.4 - Classify two-dimensional figures in a hierarchy based on properties.
Please write a review below. Thank you!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 15, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
Anti-Bullying Activity
- (1)
- $2.00
Report Card Comments
- (1)
- $19.00
Bathroom Sign Out
- (0)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
Plotting coordinates using up to four quadrants!
- (34)
- $1.41
KS3 Circles-Rescue the princess-adventure game
- (14)
- $2.82
Pentomino puzzles activity
- (15)
- $2.82
New resources
Y5 Shape & Angles Free Taster
- (1)
- FREE
Parts of a circle
- (1)
- FREE
New 9-1 Maths GCSE Problem Solving 8 - Geometry Question - Grades 5-9
- (1)
- $4.23
Updated resources
Mathonym generator
- (0)
- FREE
Angles in Quadrilaterals (Treasure Hunt)
- (5)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Sectors)
- (10)
- FREE