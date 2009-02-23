Free
4.38 customer reviews
Downloaded 3537 times
Viewed 7709 times
PowerPoint Social Script to help younger children with an ASD understand sharing and what to do if things go wrong. Please change text to suit your child’s own needs.
Free
4.38 customer reviews
Downloaded 3537 times
Viewed 7709 times
This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .
Other resources by this author
georgetimlin
Taking Turns
PowerPoint Social Script which helps children with an ASD understand turn taking / Theory of Mind.
- (17)
- FREE
georgetimlin
Calmly Snail
Powerpoint Social Story to aid anger management in younger children.
- (13)
- FREE
TES PICKS
georgetimlin
When children are sad
A Social Script to help a child with an ASD understand the emotions of others and what they can do to help.
- (7)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
MrEarlyYears
Outdoor Learning Forest School Complete Set of Activities
6 Lesson Plans/Activities including Art with Natural Resources, Bug Hunt, Building a Bug Hotel, An Introduction to Fire, Cooking on an Open Fire, a...
- 8 Resources
- $7.04
TheSidlawHare
EYFS Planning Ideas Pack for The Ugly Duckling
Within this pack you will find: A history of The Ugly Duckling Many activity ideas linked to the EYFS Extension activity ideas Simplified activity ...
- (0)
- $5.63
TheSidlawHare
Curriculum of Excellence Planning Ideas pack for The Ugly Duckling
Within this pack you will find: A history of The Ugly Duckling Many activity ideas linked to the Curriculum of Excellence Extension activity ideas ...
- (0)
- $5.63
New resources
vlrynn
Coloring Pages Mini-Bundle
My Little Coloring Book, Coloring Page Mini-Bundle includes 7 hand-drawn coloring pages for kids! Perfect for end of the year activities and summer...
- (1)
- FREE
shona81
Short term planning Funny bones
Activities listed covering all areas of the EYFS for foundation 1 to compliment the funny bone series.
- (1)
- $4.23
StorytimeMag
Storytime Fable Pack
Aesop Fact Sheet with Lesson Ideas What Is a Fable? with Lesson Ideas Create a Fable! with Lesson Ideas Animal Adjectives Sheet Storytime Problem a...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TheSidlawHare
EYFS Planning Ideas Pack for The Ugly Duckling
Within this pack you will find: A history of The Ugly Duckling Many activity ideas linked to the EYFS Extension activity ideas Simplified activity ...
- (0)
- $5.63
TheSidlawHare
Curriculum of Excellence Planning Ideas pack for The Ugly Duckling
Within this pack you will find: A history of The Ugly Duckling Many activity ideas linked to the Curriculum of Excellence Extension activity ideas ...
- (0)
- $5.63
bethshepherd2
Colouring Sheet - 'Jose the Turtle'
Beautiful colouring sheet and text from the book: ‘Ernie Gonzales: The Determined Dreamer’. Share children’s finished work with the author, by gett...
- (1)
- FREE