Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 206 times
No.
That doesn't mean that this ... bizarre ... attempt at cinema doesn&'t raise some interesting questions. Questions that we will explore in this episode of SciShow.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 206 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
SciShow
African American Inventions
In honour of Black History Month, Hank talks about some African Americans scientist/inventors who've helped make all our lives more awesome.
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
SciShow
All About Mould on Food
You have questions about food mold, right? Well Hank has your answers.
- (2)
- FREE
TES PICKS
SciShow
A Tribute to Neil Armstrong
A remarkable man who was able to accomplish many great things, his legacy is far larger than himself - he became a symbol of our greatest accomplis...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
sciencecorner
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
**This resource has been recommended by the TES Resource Team** *UPDATED AUGUST 2017* Added a crossword puzzle with answers. This resource pack wil...
- (52)
- $7.04
TeachWithFergy
Complete Resource Package for NGSS - MS PS4 Waves
Product Description Each resource inside this bundle was handpicked to cover all aspects of the MS-PS4 NGSS (MS-PS4-1 to MS-PS4-3). The resources f...
- (0)
- $66.70
TeachWithFergy
Motion Unit - Digital Interactive Notebook + 5 Lessons
Product Description This bundle contains my entire set of five motion lessons as well as the corresponding 18 digital interactive notebook activiti...
- (0)
- $34.99
New resources
t_roneg88
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
Can be used to prepare for aqa combined Physics paper 2 exams. Best to laminate and use small post it notes of different colours for students to wr...
- (1)
- FREE
flushflop
GCSE Science / Physics / (AQA P7) Loudspeaker (Lesson plan & PowerPoint)
This is a detailed lesson and PowerPoint explaining how an electric loudspeaker works. This is the fifth lesson in the Electromagnetism unit of wor...
- (1)
- $4.23
Beccir43
Acceleration
A= (V-U)/T Lesson Worksheet Answers
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
TeachWithFergy
Acceleration - 5E Lesson Bundle
Product Description Acceleration - A 5E Lesson Bundle for middle and high school students. Everything you need in one tidy package. This fully-edit...
- (0)
- $14.99
TeachWithFergy
Acceleration – A Digital Scavenger Hunt Activity
Product Description Acceleration - A digital, device-based resource that will get your kids out of their seats, engaged, utilizing technology, and ...
- (0)
- $7.99