This product offers an excellent way to give your students practice in reading for information. You place the 12 fact cards around the room and your students hunt,read,write,and learn fascinating facts About Sharks.
Included:
12 Fact Cards
student worksheets
answer key
Aligned with CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.3.1-6.1
Created: Aug 18, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
