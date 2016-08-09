An extensive collection of shoe, boot and trainer photographs / images for drawing and painting.
There are a total of 51 slides. Included are:
13 Converse images
6 Brown boot images
6 Grey Trainer images
6 Sandal images
7 timberland images.
11 Misc Boots, shoes and trainers.
Ideal for drawing and painting projects.
