These short story lesson plans offer a creative, interactive and fun way to introduce and teach the elements of the narrative plot chart. Students will enjoy the "Picture Pass" exercise that introduces each element of the plot chart: exposition, conflict, rising action, climax, falling action, and resolution. Students will then use this new knowledge to analyze the plot of "A View from the Summit" by Sir Edmund Hillary. A variety of exercises engage the students' diverse learning styles.



