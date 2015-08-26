STOP! This set is part of my SHORT VOWEL WORD FAMILIES MYSTERY PICTURES BUNDLE which includes ALL 5 SETS. You will $ave 20% when buying the bundle. Click HERE to check it out!
Finally- Mystery Pictures that practice Short 'U' Vowel Sound Word Families (-un, -unk, -ump, -ug-, -uck, -ub)! And, since they are NOT seasonal/holiday themed, they can be used any time of the year!
Each of the four pictures includes the four short 'u' word families noted above. To make it easier for the students, each color is a different word family.
These ANY SEASON friendly bug pages make great practice pages, center activities and/or homework assignments.
Short 'U' Vowel Word Families Set 1 includes the following pictures:
-Bee
-Dragonfly
-Butterfly
-Ladybug
Also included is a color answer key for each picture.
Happy Practicing and Coloring-
MrHughes
Check out the OTHER SHORT VOWEL sets:
Short 'I' Vowel Word Families Mystery Pictures
Short 'O' Vowel Word Families Mystery Pictures
Short 'A' Vowel Word Families Mystery Pictures
Short 'E' Vowel Word Families Mystery Pictures
Cheers!
-Mr. Hughes
Keywords: Short U, vowels, mystery pictures, word families, -un, -unk, -ump, -ug-, -uck, -ub, anytime, bugs
