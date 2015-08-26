STOP! This set is part of my SHORT VOWEL WORD FAMILIES MYSTERY PICTURES BUNDLE which includes ALL 5 SETS. You will $ave 20% when buying the bundle. Click HERE to check it out!



Finally- Mystery Pictures that practice Short 'U' Vowel Sound Word Families (-un, -unk, -ump, -ug-, -uck, -ub)! And, since they are NOT seasonal/holiday themed, they can be used any time of the year!



Each of the four pictures includes the four short 'u' word families noted above. To make it easier for the students, each color is a different word family.



These ANY SEASON friendly bug pages make great practice pages, center activities and/or homework assignments.



Short 'U' Vowel Word Families Set 1 includes the following pictures:

-Bee

-Dragonfly

-Butterfly

-Ladybug



Also included is a color answer key for each picture.



Happy Practicing and Coloring-

MrHughes



Check out the OTHER SHORT VOWEL sets:



Short 'I' Vowel Word Families Mystery Pictures

Short 'O' Vowel Word Families Mystery Pictures

Short 'A' Vowel Word Families Mystery Pictures

Short 'E' Vowel Word Families Mystery Pictures



Cheers!

-Mr. Hughes



Keywords: Short U, vowels, mystery pictures, word families, -un, -unk, -ump, -ug-, -uck, -ub, anytime, bugs



© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).