Your students will love learning short vowel i words with the colorful flowers and cute bees. This activity is perfect for literacy centers or even independent work. Students pick a flower, then they have to find which bee makes a word on their flower. There are other activities included to help students learn the short vowels i sound. These activities include a short vowels flower worksheet and create your own short vowels i book.

*Bundle up and save 25%.

This lesson is also included in the:
1) Short Vowels Bundle for $7.50.

*One time prep, multiple uses. Save time and money!

Printing: Makes great dry erase boards. Print the product once and laminate the pages. Then use the product year after year for multiple lessons.

Product Includes:
• Teacher Lesson Plan
• Short Vowel ‘i’ Word Families (ig, it, in, ib, im, ip, id, ist)
• Flowers with Beginning Letters
• Flowers without Beginning Letters
• Bee Letters
• Create Your Own (blank bees and flowers)
• Flower Dry Erase Board
• Flower Dry Erase Board (printer friendly)
• Word Family Book Title Page, and Book Pages
• Real Words/ Nonsense Words Worksheet.

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Slide248.PNG
  • Slide11.PNG
  • Slide12.PNG
  • Slide13.PNG
  • Short-Vowel-i-Word-Families-TES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 7, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

PNG, 918 KB

Slide248

Worksheet

PNG, 122 KB

Slide11

Worksheet

PNG, 116 KB

Slide12

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades