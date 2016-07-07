Phonics Short vowels fun! Your students will have even more fun learning word families with this awesome bundle. Teach word families all Spring and Summer long! Great end of the year activities.

*Get this bundle and save 25%.

Included are:
1) Short Vowels a
2) Short Vowels e
3) Short Vowels i
4) Short Vowels o
5) Short Vowels u

*One time prep, multiple uses. Save time and money!

Printing: Makes great dry erase boards. Print the product once and laminate the pages. Then use the product year after year for multiple lessons.

Product Includes:
• Teacher Lesson Plan
• Short Vowel a Word Families (ab, ad, ag, am, an, ap, at, ar)
• Short Vowel e Word Families (eg, en, et, ed, ell, ent, est, eck)
• Short Vowel i Word Families (ig, it, in, ib, im, ip, id, ist)
• Short Vowel o Word Families (od, op, ob, ot, og, ock)
• Short Vowel u Word Families (un, ut, ud, ug, ub, um)
• Flowers with Beginning Letters
• Flowers without Beginning Letters
• Bee Letters
• Create Your Own (blank bees and flowers)
• Flower Dry Erase Board
• Flower Dry Erase Board (printer friendly)
• Word Family Book Title Page, and Book Pages
• Real Words/ Nonsense Words Worksheet.

Thank you for purchasing a product at Early Core Learning!

