Gove made a speech to the Spectator on 18th April 2013 saying students in England and Wales should work longer hours to be internationally competitive. This enables students to check the facts behind this discussion and come to their own conclusions in order to present their own views. The activity worksheet is supported by the raw data from the OECD. Aimed at upper KS2 but could easily be adapted for secondary.

Created: Apr 22, 2013

Updated: Oct 15, 2015

