should the government be involved in the economy? Public Vs. Private enterprise Lesson plan

contains PPT and Notes, matching section, videos, graphic organizer and more
usually takes two days

$5.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • powerpoint-private-vs-public.pptx
  • role-of-govnt-private-or-public.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pptx, 97 MB

powerpoint-private-vs-public

Lesson Plan

docx, 233 KB

role-of-govnt-private-or-public

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades