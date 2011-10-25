Students work in groups representing members of the school community and decide if their school should build a wind turbine. Links to environment and also controversial issues.

  • Wind turbines.ppt
  • Wind turbine writing frames.doc
  • Wind turbine lesson plan.doc
  • What are wind turbines.doc

Created: Oct 25, 2011

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Project/Activity

ppt, 930 KB

Wind turbines

Worksheet

doc, 41 KB

Wind turbine writing frames

Lesson Plan

doc, 41 KB

Wind turbine lesson plan

